India, like the US, has grown impatient with China

Despite the occasional hiccup—such as a 2017 border standoff between India and China in Bhutan—this arrangement broadly held for three decades. But as Beijing’s economic and military heft has grown, it seems to see less reason to keep New Delhi in good humor. Last year, India found that Chinese troops had made multiple incursions along the disputed 2,200-mile boundary in territory claimed by India. Clashes last summer led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese, the first loss of life on the India-China border since 1975.