India likely to allow additional sugar exports in January: Report

India likely to allow additional sugar exports in January: Report1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
After addressing local production, India would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January, news agency Reuters quoted said Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra as saying on 15 December.
In November's first week, the government allowed the export of sugar up to 6 million tonnes during the sugar season FY23. It had stated that the quantity of exports in the future would be reconsidered after reviewing the sugarcane production in the country.
“By allowing sugar exports, the government has also protected the interest of cane farmers and sugar mills as mills will be able to take benefits of favourable international sugar price scenario," the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said.
With an objective system based on the average production of sugar mills in the last three years, the government has announced a sugar mill-wise export quota for all sugar mills in the country.
During the sugar season (SS) 2021-22, India exported 110 LMT of sugar and became the second largest exporter of sugar in the world and earned about ₹40,000 crore worth of foreign exchange for the country.
Earlier on 14 December, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had said that government is encouraging sugar mills to divert excess sugarcane to ethanol to address the problem of excess production of the sweetener.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that in a normal sugar season, production of sweetener is around 320-360 lakh tonne (LMT) as against the domestic consumption of 260 LMT which used to result in huge carry over stock of sugar with mills.
The minister added that the excess stock used to lead to blockage of funds and affected the liquidity of sugar mills, which resulted in delayed payment of cane dues and accumulation of cane arrears.
With agency inputs.