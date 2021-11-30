Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India likely to have double-digit growth this fiscal, FY23 growth seen at 6.5%-7%: CEA

File Photo of chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Livemint

India's economy is expected to grow at 6.5-7% during the next financial year (FY23) and over 7% thereafter, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the day, government data showed that India's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.4% from a year ago period as economic activity picked up after the second wave of coronavirus.

The growth during the quarter was mainly led by private consumption even as vaccinations accelerated during the period and daily case count dropped sharply from record highs.

The GDP is expected to grow in the double-digits in the current financial year, Subramanian said in a report on the outlook of Indian economy going forward.

The chief economic advisor has further expressed confidence that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.8% of GDP for current financial year.

Fiscal deficit during the April-October period has touched 5.47 lakh crore and is at 36.3% of the budgeted target.

Earlier, during the day, Bloomberg reported that the government is unlikely to meet the fiscal goals as it boosts spending and struggles to complete planned asset sales.

The gap may widen to more than 7% of gross domestic product in the year through March 31 versus the 6.8% goal, sources told Bloomberg. Lower divestment collections is also seen offsetting gains from higher tax collections.

