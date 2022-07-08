India looks to export Vande Bharat trains

Two Vande Bharat trains are running on the Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Varanasi routes. Two more are likely to be commissioned next month. The new and improved versions will have the Railways’ latest train collision avoidance system (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger cases, unsafe situations arising due to over speed and train collisions in the station area as well as in the block section. The coaches will also be quipped with modern fire alarms, emergency light systems and emergency exit windows and aircraft like seating arrangements with reinforced exterior to minimise damages.