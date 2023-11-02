India lowers Russian oil imports over high prices in October, buys more from Saudi
Oil refiners in India have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per (bpd) peak seen earlier this year.
India's Russian oil imports eased in October after discount prices narrowed, although supply from Saudi Arabia rose, according to preliminary data from ship tracking agencies Kpler and Vortexa. India, the world's third biggest importer and consumer of oil, has been binging on Russian oil sold at a discount after Russia faced sanctions by the West following its invasion of Ukraine last year.