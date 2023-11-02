India's Russian oil imports eased in October after discount prices narrowed, although supply from Saudi Arabia rose, according to preliminary data from ship tracking agencies Kpler and Vortexa. India, the world's third biggest importer and consumer of oil, has been binging on Russian oil sold at a discount after Russia faced sanctions by the West following its invasion of Ukraine last year.
