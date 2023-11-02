Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India lowers Russian oil imports over high prices in October, buys more from Saudi

India lowers Russian oil imports over high prices in October, buys more from Saudi

Livemint

  • Oil refiners in India have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per (bpd) peak seen earlier this year.

Cheap crude oil imports from Russia aided the rise in margins

India's Russian oil imports eased in October after discount prices narrowed, although supply from Saudi Arabia rose, according to preliminary data from ship tracking agencies Kpler and Vortexa. India, the world's third biggest importer and consumer of oil, has been binging on Russian oil sold at a discount after Russia faced sanctions by the West following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

more to come

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.