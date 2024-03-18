India made a capex bet during covid. It worked: Arvind Virmani

Rising capital expenditure has helped boost construction activity as well as wages of workers, Virmani said, adding that rural consumption is now catching up with urban. India’s economic growth strategy of attracting multinational enterprises to manufacture and export from India to break into the global supply chain will also play out strongly in coming years, Virmani said. After raising capex by about 25% in FY23 and by more than 28% in FY24, the Centre has further raised it by 17% to ₹11.1 trillion for FY25 in the interim budget in February.