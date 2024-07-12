‘India makes progress on sustainable development goals; gender equality a concern’

New Delhi: States across the board have made significant progress in eliminating poverty, providing decent work and economic growth, sustainable use of the ecosystem and in climate action, taking the overall score of the country in the journey to meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) to 71 in 2023-24, up from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018, NITI Aayog said on Friday.

Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are the top performers, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Meghalaya have the most distance to cover in meeting the goals. Among Union territories, Chandigarh is the top performer.

The score shows the distance covered so far in meeting the targets adopted by all UN members in 2015 to ensure prosperity for people and the planet. It also indicates the gap to be bridged by 2030.

The federal policy think tank said in its sustainable development goal (SDG) India Index report that the scores of states range from 57 to 79 in 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement from the range of 42 to 69 in 2018.

The score of each state shows the distance covered in the journey to meet a score of 100 which represents full achievement of 17 sustainable development goals which include eliminating poverty and hunger, ensuring good health and well-being, giving quality education, reduction in inequality and ensuring peaceful and inclusive societies. Under each of these goals, for which individual scores are assigned, different parameters have to be met.

NITI Aayog said in a statement that targeted steps by the government such as building houses, offering free cooking gas connections, a nation-wide cleanliness drive, opening no-frills accounts for people, giving free health insurance for people and loans to small businesses helped in the rapid improvement.

On ensuring affordable and clean energy, which comes under SDG seven, the score is 95. On ensuring clean water and sanitation, the score is 89, while the score is 83 in building sustainable cities and communities—SDG 11.

However, there is one area of concern—ensuring gender equality needs to cover quite a bit of distance. India’s overall score in SDG five which deals with ensuring gender equality is 49, suggesting that a little more than half the distance needs to be covered in order to achieve the targets specified under this.

Officials are confident of India meeting all the 17 goals by 2030, in spite of the country being the most populous nation. “I can state without any doubt that not only will we meet all SDG targets on time, but will also meet many of them ahead of time. There is just one goal for which we need to work much harder. We are aware of that. We will work towards that,” NITI Aayog chief executive B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said, referring to the task of ensuring gender equality. Subrahmanyam explained that in states where a lot of progress needs to be made on this count, weaknesses are seen on parameters like gender ratio at birth and women employment. Subrahmanyam said the central government is focusing on empowering women in order to improve this scenario.

He said that India is the largest contributor to the improvement of global SDG and India’s success will contribute to meeting the global targets in a significant way.

There is another area where policy makers need to pay attention—SDG 10 which deals with reducing inequality. The score of 65 in 2023-24 is a tad below that of 2020-21 when it was at 67, although it is a notch above the score of 64 in 2019-20, the report showed.