New Delhi: India is considering making it mandatory for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to hold minimum kitchen gas reserves to double the buffer, as the world’s second-largest importer of the fuel faces a supply crunch amid the ongoing West Asia war, according to two people aware of the development.
India mulls rules to make oil firms fortify LPG buffer as war chokes supply
SummaryThe practice of stocking LPG for two to three days has left India short of supply after the US and Israel’s war on Iran, and subsequent retaliation from Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.
New Delhi: India is considering making it mandatory for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to hold minimum kitchen gas reserves to double the buffer, as the world’s second-largest importer of the fuel faces a supply crunch amid the ongoing West Asia war, according to two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More