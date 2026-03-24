India mulls rules to make oil firms fortify LPG buffer as war chokes supply

Sourcing to be diversified

Fuel storage projects require about five to seven years for completion. India is already making efforts to diversify its LPG sourcing, and the US and Canada are seen as major potential suppliers. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd in January this year signed a contract to source LPG from the US for the first time, which would account for 10% of India's annual imports. This, however, is set to increase, as West Asian supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are unlikely to flow at the usual rate, although India has secured safe passage for two LPG tankers carrying about 92,000 tonnes of LPG.