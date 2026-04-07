NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.
India's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs
SummaryIndian mango growers and exporters face significant losses as a shortage of refrigerated containers, disrupted maritime routes, and soaring freight costs jeopardize the peak export season for premium varieties like Alphonso and Kesar.
NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.
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