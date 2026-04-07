India's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs

“The high freight cost, war surcharges and limited availability of refrigerated containers have cast a shadow over exports of in-season mango varieties. April marks the onset of India’s peak mango season, featuring early- to mid-summer varieties like Alphonso and Banganapalli. Challenges are emerging not just for shipments to West Asia, but to other destinations as well as longer shipping routes increase costs and are likely to disrupt sailing frequency,” said Ekram Husain, vice-president of the VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (Maharashtra).