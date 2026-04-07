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India's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs

Vijay C RoyManas Pimpalkhare
4 min read7 Apr 2026, 05:47 PM IST
India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million.
India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million.(Mint)
Summary

Indian mango growers and exporters face significant losses as a shortage of refrigerated containers, disrupted maritime routes, and soaring freight costs jeopardize the peak export season for premium varieties like Alphonso and Kesar.

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NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.

With the war in its second month, key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have been disrupted, leading to container shortages and higher freight costs. Many containers are stuck in transit due to congestion or are being re-routed, leading to longer shipment cycles.

With the war in its second month, key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have been disrupted, leading to container shortages and higher freight costs. Many containers are stuck in transit due to congestion or are being re-routed, leading to longer shipment cycles.

This poses a unique problem for India, which produces 20.68 million tonnes, or 44%, of the world's mangoes annually, the most by any country. India has been trying to increase exports of the king of fruits vis-a-vis China, which ships out more mangoes, including Indian varieties such as Dasheri, Chausa, Alphonso and Langra.

Also Read | How transshipment shielded Adani Ports from war headwinds in March

The UAE is India’s top mango export destination. The Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar together account for 40-45% of India’s total mango exports. Trade involving all these countries has been disrupted by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Refrigerated containers are critical for transporting perishable commodities such as mangoes, which need to be stored at temperatures of 11-18°C to maintain quality. However, delays and difficulties in repositioning containers have made it harder for Indian exporters to secure adequate capacity.

Refrigerated container charges went up by about $1,000 in March. Additionally, refrigerated container charges now include a $4,000 levy—about four times the usual freight cost to West Asia—making exports economically unviable.

Exporters said delays in getting reefers could lead to spoilage and financial losses, especially for premium varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar and Banganapalli, which are in high demand. A prolonged disruption could affect export volumes and earnings, while also impacting farmers who depend on overseas markets for better price realization.

Most vulnerable point

“Any decline in purchasing power, trade disruptions, or diversion of shipping routes in the Gulf directly impacts Indian exporters at their most vulnerable point. We currently have 260 tonnes of mango orders in hand for Gulf countries, but there is uncertainty over how they will be fulfilled amid the war," said Nadeem Siddiqui, a mango exporter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | How the Iran war may be stopping a different full-scale conflict

India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said on its website, citing data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. The major mango-growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal.

“The high freight cost, war surcharges and limited availability of refrigerated containers have cast a shadow over exports of in-season mango varieties. April marks the onset of India’s peak mango season, featuring early- to mid-summer varieties like Alphonso and Banganapalli. Challenges are emerging not just for shipments to West Asia, but to other destinations as well as longer shipping routes increase costs and are likely to disrupt sailing frequency,” said Ekram Husain, vice-president of the VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (Maharashtra).

The peak season for mangoes in India is April, May and June.

"Even more concerning is the absence of reliable sailing schedules, leaving exporters grappling with uncertainty and frequent delays," said Naresh Kapoor, vice president and chief supply chain officer at Hyfun Foods, a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-cook potato-based snacks.

Experts said India does not manufacture reefers, making it reliant on containers that are in use in international trade.

Most economical option

Sulakshana Rao, a senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said the sea route is India's most economical option for fruit and vegetable exports. Sea freight to Europe costs about 50 per kg and to the US about 80 per kg compared to air freight of 240-300 per kg.

But sea-based fruit and vegetable exports depend critically on reefers, which maintain precise temperatures that perishables such as mangoes and bananas require during transit.

"For perishables like fresh mangoes, re-routing ships around the Cape of Good Hope adds transit time, which already-stressed shelf lives (mangoes last only 28 days from harvest) cannot absorb. When reefer slots are unaffordable on the sea route, exporters are forced to fall back on air freight, which costs 5-6 times more, squeezes already-thin margins and makes Indian mangoes less price-competitive compared to Latin American exporters who have better sea logistics,” Rao said.

Fresh mangoes are highly perishable, and for long-haul markets like the US and Europe, air freight is often the only viable option.

Also Read | Jamie Dimon warns of higher inflation, interest rates from Iran war

“The UAE is a significant market for Indian perishables and containers used on that route are reused once vessels return to Indian ports. If the movement of vessels itself stops, a reefer shortage is imminent. Moreover, using alternative routes passing through Khorfakkan port (on the east coast of the UAE) is more expensive,” said Shankar Shinde, managing director of Global Express Multilogistics Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based reefer provider.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of India’s agriculture and commerce ministries remained unanswered till press time.

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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs

India's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs

Vijay C RoyManas Pimpalkhare
4 min read7 Apr 2026, 05:47 PM IST
India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million.
India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million.(Mint)
Summary

Indian mango growers and exporters face significant losses as a shortage of refrigerated containers, disrupted maritime routes, and soaring freight costs jeopardize the peak export season for premium varieties like Alphonso and Kesar.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI: A shortage of refrigerated containers (reefers) caused by the West Asia war is worrying Indian growers of mangoes ahead of the peak export season, according to five people aware of the development.

With the war in its second month, key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have been disrupted, leading to container shortages and higher freight costs. Many containers are stuck in transit due to congestion or are being re-routed, leading to longer shipment cycles.

With the war in its second month, key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have been disrupted, leading to container shortages and higher freight costs. Many containers are stuck in transit due to congestion or are being re-routed, leading to longer shipment cycles.

This poses a unique problem for India, which produces 20.68 million tonnes, or 44%, of the world's mangoes annually, the most by any country. India has been trying to increase exports of the king of fruits vis-a-vis China, which ships out more mangoes, including Indian varieties such as Dasheri, Chausa, Alphonso and Langra.

Also Read | How transshipment shielded Adani Ports from war headwinds in March

The UAE is India’s top mango export destination. The Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar together account for 40-45% of India’s total mango exports. Trade involving all these countries has been disrupted by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Refrigerated containers are critical for transporting perishable commodities such as mangoes, which need to be stored at temperatures of 11-18°C to maintain quality. However, delays and difficulties in repositioning containers have made it harder for Indian exporters to secure adequate capacity.

Refrigerated container charges went up by about $1,000 in March. Additionally, refrigerated container charges now include a $4,000 levy—about four times the usual freight cost to West Asia—making exports economically unviable.

Exporters said delays in getting reefers could lead to spoilage and financial losses, especially for premium varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar and Banganapalli, which are in high demand. A prolonged disruption could affect export volumes and earnings, while also impacting farmers who depend on overseas markets for better price realization.

Most vulnerable point

“Any decline in purchasing power, trade disruptions, or diversion of shipping routes in the Gulf directly impacts Indian exporters at their most vulnerable point. We currently have 260 tonnes of mango orders in hand for Gulf countries, but there is uncertainty over how they will be fulfilled amid the war," said Nadeem Siddiqui, a mango exporter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | How the Iran war may be stopping a different full-scale conflict

India’s fresh mango exports reached 29,938.40 tonnes in FY25, valued at $56.5 million, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said on its website, citing data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. The major mango-growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal.

“The high freight cost, war surcharges and limited availability of refrigerated containers have cast a shadow over exports of in-season mango varieties. April marks the onset of India’s peak mango season, featuring early- to mid-summer varieties like Alphonso and Banganapalli. Challenges are emerging not just for shipments to West Asia, but to other destinations as well as longer shipping routes increase costs and are likely to disrupt sailing frequency,” said Ekram Husain, vice-president of the VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (Maharashtra).

The peak season for mangoes in India is April, May and June.

"Even more concerning is the absence of reliable sailing schedules, leaving exporters grappling with uncertainty and frequent delays," said Naresh Kapoor, vice president and chief supply chain officer at Hyfun Foods, a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-cook potato-based snacks.

Experts said India does not manufacture reefers, making it reliant on containers that are in use in international trade.

Most economical option

Sulakshana Rao, a senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said the sea route is India's most economical option for fruit and vegetable exports. Sea freight to Europe costs about 50 per kg and to the US about 80 per kg compared to air freight of 240-300 per kg.

But sea-based fruit and vegetable exports depend critically on reefers, which maintain precise temperatures that perishables such as mangoes and bananas require during transit.

"For perishables like fresh mangoes, re-routing ships around the Cape of Good Hope adds transit time, which already-stressed shelf lives (mangoes last only 28 days from harvest) cannot absorb. When reefer slots are unaffordable on the sea route, exporters are forced to fall back on air freight, which costs 5-6 times more, squeezes already-thin margins and makes Indian mangoes less price-competitive compared to Latin American exporters who have better sea logistics,” Rao said.

Fresh mangoes are highly perishable, and for long-haul markets like the US and Europe, air freight is often the only viable option.

Also Read | Jamie Dimon warns of higher inflation, interest rates from Iran war

“The UAE is a significant market for Indian perishables and containers used on that route are reused once vessels return to Indian ports. If the movement of vessels itself stops, a reefer shortage is imminent. Moreover, using alternative routes passing through Khorfakkan port (on the east coast of the UAE) is more expensive,” said Shankar Shinde, managing director of Global Express Multilogistics Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based reefer provider.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of India’s agriculture and commerce ministries remained unanswered till press time.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia's mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers, increases costs
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