PMI manufacturing at joint 6-month low

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Manufacturers indicated that while new orders continued to rise in March, the rate of expansion eased to a six-month low. They pointed out higher prices paid for chemicals, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metals, despite supplier performance worsening to the least extent in almost a year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :
Growth in India’s manufacturing activity slowed in March, falling to a six-month low, as inflationary pressures led by geopolitical turmoil weighed on business confidence, and new orders and production, according to a private survey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :
Growth in India’s manufacturing activity slowed in March, falling to a six-month low, as inflationary pressures led by geopolitical turmoil weighed on business confidence, and new orders and production, according to a private survey.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 54.0 in March from 54.9 in February, with companies reporting slowdown in fresh domestic and export orders.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 54.0 in March from 54.9 in February, with companies reporting slowdown in fresh domestic and export orders.
The reading, however, has remained above the 50-point mark for the ninth straight month, with the PMI number staying above its long-run average of 53.6. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Escalating oil and commodity prices globally, led by the Russia-Ukraine war, have led to a sharp rise in domestic inflation, which if continues to remain high will impact demand, according to the report released on Monday.
It should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
Click on the image to enlarge
"The slowdown was accompanied by an intensification of inflationary pressures, although the rate of increase in input costs remained below those seen towards the end of 2021…For now, demand has been sufficiently strong to withstand price hikes, but should inflation continue to gather pace we may see a more significant slowdown, if not an outright contraction in sales," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.
Companies appeared concerned about price pressures, which was a key factor dragging down business confidence to a two-year low, added De Lima.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, the 12th hike in two weeks, taking the cumulative increase to ₹8.40 per litre. India’s retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had touched an eight-month high of 6.04% in February and is expected to remain elevated in the coming months, as the impact of high oil and commodity prices trickles down to the overall economy.
Manufacturers indicated that while new orders continued to rise in March, the rate of expansion eased to a six-month low. They pointed out higher prices paid for chemicals, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metals, despite supplier performance worsening to the least extent in almost a year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Once again, we saw the transfer of rising cost burdens to clients, with charge inflation at a five-month high," said De Lima.
Output prices rose in March as producers sought to pass on part of additional cost burden to clients. The rate of charge inflation rose to a five-month high, but was moderate and matched its long-run average, said the report.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!