“The core sector performance was disappointing as the energy sector, including power and coal, was in negative territory. Thermal production is down, reflecting the late withdrawal of the monsoon," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda. “The government push on capex is reflected in steel in particular and partly in cement. This has compensated for negative growth in the energy segment. We can expect IIP growth of 1.5-2% this month, assuming consumer goods keep the momentum going."