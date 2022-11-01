India manufacturing PMI edges higher in October

BENGALURU: India’s manufacturing activity ticked higher in October led by strong expansion in factory orders and production, according to a private survey, signalling resilient demand despite global headwinds.
BENGALURU: India’s manufacturing activity ticked higher in October led by strong expansion in factory orders and production, according to a private survey, signalling resilient demand despite global headwinds.
Job creation grew at the fastest pace in three years, with manufacturers optimistic of demand buoyancy going forward.
Job creation grew at the fastest pace in three years, with manufacturers optimistic of demand buoyancy going forward.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 55.3 in October from a three-month low of 55.1 points in September, as price pressures eased, improving outlook and business confidence.
Selling charge inflation moderated to the weakest since February, according to the report.
A reading over 50 denotes expansion, and a print below that signals contraction.
“The Indian manufacturing industry again showed signs of resilience in October, with factory orders and production rising strongly despite losing growth momentum. Manufacturers continued to loosen the purse strings as they expect demand buoyancy to be sustained in coming months. There was a marked rise in input purchasing, with firms adding to their inventories to better align with client purchasing," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Capacities were again expanded to accommodate for improving sales, she added.
Despite slowing global demand, new export orders rose sharply with the pace of expansion ticking higher.
Manufacturing companies bought additional inputs in October to rebuild stocks to achieve higher sales.
Business optimism remained high with Indian manufacturers remained confident of a rise in production volumes by October 2023. The overall level of sentiment fell to a three-month low, though remained elevated by historical standards, said the survey based report.
“The Future Output Index component indicated robust business optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for output," said De Lima.
Consumer goods was the best-performing category in October, recording a sharp growth in output, total sales and exports.
The report pointed that as the overall rate of cost inflation was the second-weakest for two years, manufacturers limited hikes to output prices. The rate of charge or selling price inflation eased to the weakest since February, according to the report.
India’s retail inflation has been hovering at record 7%, far above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance range of 4-6% for nine consecutive months, largely led by higher food prices and pressure from rising global oil and commodity prices.
Consumer price index based inflation rose to a five month high of 7.41% in September.
The RBI- led monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row on 30 September, taking the policy rate to a three-year high of 5.9%.
The survey comes a day after the index of eight core industries output growth rebounded to 7.8% in September after decelerating in the previous two months.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.