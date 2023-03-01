India manufacturing PMI growth in February at slowest pace in 4 months
- S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 55.3 in February, little-changed from 55.4 in January
India's manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 55.3 in February, little-changed from 55.4 in January and signalling a strong improvement in the health of the sector. The headline figure was also above its long-run average of 53.7.
