India manufacturing PMI hits 8-month high in October

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said manufacturing sector growth in India continued to gather momentum, with October data showing notably quicker expansions in new orders, production and input purchasing. "With companies gearing up for further improvements in demand by building up their stocks, it looks like manufacturing activity will continue to expand throughout the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 should the pandemic remain under control. Upbeat business confidence and projects in the pipeline should also support production in the coming months," she added.

