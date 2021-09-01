India manufacturing PMI shows continued but muted recovery in August

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector continued its recovery for the second straight month in August, but the pace of growth remained muted due to the impact of the pandemic.

IHS Markit's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index or PMI stood at 52.3 in August, pointing to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the second straight month after the contraction seen in June.

A reading above 50 indicates an overall increase compared to the previous month and below 50, an overall decrease. PMI is compiled based on responses from purchasing managers of around 400 manufacturers.

The market information provider said that despite the expansion, the headline figure was down from 55.3 in July, indicating a softer rate of growth. Growth was curbed by the pandemic and elevated price pressures.

The overall rate of expansion was modest, IHS Markit said, adding that new orders also rose for the second straight month, but at a softer pace.

Some firms suggested that favourable market conditions and fruitful advertising boosted demand for their goods, the statement said. Others noted that sales fell due to the pandemic. August data pointed to back-to-back increases in new export orders, but here too growth lost momentum, the statement said. Indian manufacturers also signalled a rise in cost burden.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said August saw a continuation of the Indian manufacturing sector recovery, but growth lost momentum as demand showed some signs of weakness due to the pandemic. “Yet, factory orders and output rose across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods categories," said Lima.

"The 12-month outlook for production remained positive, though confidence faded amid worries concerning the lasting scars of the pandemic and the adverse impact of rising costs on companies' finances parallel to a lack of pricing power…Input prices increased sharply, due to strong competition for scarce raw materials and transportation issues," said Lima.

Uncertainty regarding growth prospects, spare capacity and efforts to keep a lid on expenses led to a hiring freeze in August, following the first upturn in employment for 16 months in July, the statement said.

