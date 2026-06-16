Mint Explainer | Why May’s record high exports warrant a cautious reading

India’s merchandise exports rose to a record $45.2 billion in May, up 18% year-on-year, but the headline number masks a more complex picture: the role of commodity price inflation, especially in petroleum products.
Mint explains:
What’s behind the high export numbers?
Export growth, which had slowed to just 0.9% in FY26, rebounded in April and May, averaging 16.1%. The slowdown in FY26 was driven by tariff-related disruptions, while the recent rebound has been largely price-led.
Petroleum products illustrate the distortion. Exports rose 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, but volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April. That divergence points to price-led expansion in value terms. Excluding petroleum products, export growth slows to 9.0% in April and 11.9% in May, still likely supported by firmer global commodity prices.