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Mint Explainer | Why May’s record high exports warrant a cautious reading

Pragya SrivastavaPayal Bhattacharya
3 min read16 Jun 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Petroleum exports surged 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, even as export volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April.
Petroleum exports surged 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, even as export volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April.(Reuters)
Summary

India’s export growth made a dramatic turnaround in April and May. This may be more of a price-led illusion and less of a sustainable trend. 

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India’s merchandise exports rose to a record $45.2 billion in May, up 18% year-on-year, but the headline number masks a more complex picture: the role of commodity price inflation, especially in petroleum products.

India’s merchandise exports rose to a record $45.2 billion in May, up 18% year-on-year, but the headline number masks a more complex picture: the role of commodity price inflation, especially in petroleum products.

Mint explains:

Mint explains:

What’s behind the high export numbers?

Export growth, which had slowed to just 0.9% in FY26, rebounded in April and May, averaging 16.1%. The slowdown in FY26 was driven by tariff-related disruptions, while the recent rebound has been largely price-led.

Petroleum products illustrate the distortion. Exports rose 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, but volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April. That divergence points to price-led expansion in value terms. Excluding petroleum products, export growth slows to 9.0% in April and 11.9% in May, still likely supported by firmer global commodity prices.

How may have prices lifted export value?

May data remains limited, but April shows a clear divergence between export volumes and value. Petroleum product exports rose 36.8% in dollar terms, even as volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year. The combination points to a price-led increase in export value in April. A similar pattern may have persisted in May, with detailed data due later this month.

Also Read | India's merchandise exports jump 18% in May; trade deficit widens to $28.21 bn

Beyond crude oil, commodity prices rose broadly across categories. The World Bank’s commodity price index suggests gains of 40-60% during April–May across energy, fertilizers and metals.

Shipping costs have also climbed, driven by higher fuel prices and war-risk premiums, adding another layer of inflation to export values.

Have engineering and electronic goods performed well?

Within the non-oil segment, exports in May were led by engineering and electronics goods, which rose 24.5% and 11.6%, respectively. Electronics growth lagged the 23.1% expansion seen in FY26, but engineering goods posted their strongest increase in six months. Given the segment’s heavy exposure to metals and related products, higher prices may have also contributed to the uptick.


Are there signs of export resilience beyond the price effect?


The short answer is yes. According to Abhishek Upadhyay, co-head of research at I-Sec PD, the arithmetic signals that growth in volumes is weak and particularly for petroleum goods. But non-oil exports have held up, more so when we account for logistical challenges of exporting to the West Asia region that is an important trans-shipment hub.

Also Read | Trade barriers: why India must align its labour practices with global regulation

The export performance also came despite a 0.1% decline in shipments to the US and a modest 3.2% rise to the United Arab Emirates—two of India’s largest markets. That suggests exporters may have extracted higher value from other destinations, including Singapore, China and South Africa, among others.

Did exports help keep the trade deficit in check?

Yes, though the price effect also weighed heavily on imports. Inbound shipments rose 20.6% in May, driven by a 53.8% jump in oil imports. Even so, the trade deficit stayed at $28.2 billion, broadly in line with FY26 levels of $27.8 billion.

However, imports still grew faster than exports by about two percentage points, underscoring the persistence of India’s trade imbalance and its external vulnerability. A correction in oil prices, amid expectations of a possible peace deal later this week, could ease some pressure.

For now, the real test of export resilience lies in whether volumes can hold up even as prices remain elevated.

Also Read | US-Iran deal eases Hormuz shipping, lifts India trade and energy outlook
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Topics

Meet the Author

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyMint Explainer | Why May’s record high exports warrant a cautious reading

Mint Explainer | Why May’s record high exports warrant a cautious reading

Pragya SrivastavaPayal Bhattacharya
3 min read16 Jun 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Petroleum exports surged 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, even as export volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April.
Petroleum exports surged 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, even as export volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April.(Reuters)
Summary

India’s export growth made a dramatic turnaround in April and May. This may be more of a price-led illusion and less of a sustainable trend. 

Gift this article

India’s merchandise exports rose to a record $45.2 billion in May, up 18% year-on-year, but the headline number masks a more complex picture: the role of commodity price inflation, especially in petroleum products.

India’s merchandise exports rose to a record $45.2 billion in May, up 18% year-on-year, but the headline number masks a more complex picture: the role of commodity price inflation, especially in petroleum products.

Mint explains:

Mint explains:

What’s behind the high export numbers?

Export growth, which had slowed to just 0.9% in FY26, rebounded in April and May, averaging 16.1%. The slowdown in FY26 was driven by tariff-related disruptions, while the recent rebound has been largely price-led.

Petroleum products illustrate the distortion. Exports rose 36.8% in April and 54.9% in May, but volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year in April. That divergence points to price-led expansion in value terms. Excluding petroleum products, export growth slows to 9.0% in April and 11.9% in May, still likely supported by firmer global commodity prices.

How may have prices lifted export value?

May data remains limited, but April shows a clear divergence between export volumes and value. Petroleum product exports rose 36.8% in dollar terms, even as volumes fell 22.7% year-on-year. The combination points to a price-led increase in export value in April. A similar pattern may have persisted in May, with detailed data due later this month.

Also Read | India's merchandise exports jump 18% in May; trade deficit widens to $28.21 bn

Beyond crude oil, commodity prices rose broadly across categories. The World Bank’s commodity price index suggests gains of 40-60% during April–May across energy, fertilizers and metals.

Shipping costs have also climbed, driven by higher fuel prices and war-risk premiums, adding another layer of inflation to export values.

Have engineering and electronic goods performed well?

Within the non-oil segment, exports in May were led by engineering and electronics goods, which rose 24.5% and 11.6%, respectively. Electronics growth lagged the 23.1% expansion seen in FY26, but engineering goods posted their strongest increase in six months. Given the segment’s heavy exposure to metals and related products, higher prices may have also contributed to the uptick.


Are there signs of export resilience beyond the price effect?


The short answer is yes. According to Abhishek Upadhyay, co-head of research at I-Sec PD, the arithmetic signals that growth in volumes is weak and particularly for petroleum goods. But non-oil exports have held up, more so when we account for logistical challenges of exporting to the West Asia region that is an important trans-shipment hub.

Also Read | Trade barriers: why India must align its labour practices with global regulation

The export performance also came despite a 0.1% decline in shipments to the US and a modest 3.2% rise to the United Arab Emirates—two of India’s largest markets. That suggests exporters may have extracted higher value from other destinations, including Singapore, China and South Africa, among others.

Did exports help keep the trade deficit in check?

Yes, though the price effect also weighed heavily on imports. Inbound shipments rose 20.6% in May, driven by a 53.8% jump in oil imports. Even so, the trade deficit stayed at $28.2 billion, broadly in line with FY26 levels of $27.8 billion.

However, imports still grew faster than exports by about two percentage points, underscoring the persistence of India’s trade imbalance and its external vulnerability. A correction in oil prices, amid expectations of a possible peace deal later this week, could ease some pressure.

For now, the real test of export resilience lies in whether volumes can hold up even as prices remain elevated.

Also Read | US-Iran deal eases Hormuz shipping, lifts India trade and energy outlook
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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