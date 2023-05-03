India may challenge EU’s domestic law

India may challenge EU’s domestic law2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:17 AM IST
The WTO’s dysfunctional dispute settlement panel has found tariffs imposed by India on mobile phones and electronic components in violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
NEW DELHI : India will retaliate against a EU law that allows it to suspend concessions and impose trade restrictions if the law is invoked in response to an Indian appeal against a ruling on ICT tariffs at the dispute settlement panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a government official said.
