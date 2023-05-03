India may challenge EU’s domestic law

NEW DELHI : India will retaliate against a EU law that allows it to suspend concessions and impose trade restrictions if the law is invoked in response to an Indian appeal against a ruling on ICT tariffs at the dispute settlement panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a government official said.

The WTO’s dysfunctional dispute settlement panel has found tariffs imposed by India on mobile phones and electronic components in violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. These findings came after EU dragged India to the WTO panel in 2019 on the ICT issue.

The panel has been unable to fill vacancies on the WTO Appellate Body, which has hobbled its ability to resolve trade disputes, giving way to rising tensions between WTO members.

“The [EU] domestic law is not in conformity with the WTO. Since they have brought it, it has never been invoked. If they were to invoke it, then it would be a violation of WTO," the official stated.

“It remains to be seen if they will invoke the domestic law. Because it is in contravention of violation of WTO, India can retaliate in WTO."

The official said India is also considering a retaliation by imposing higher duties on products coming from the EU against the quota restrictions put in place by EU on steel imports from India in 2020.

Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International that works on international trade issues, said the EU’s 2021 amendments to the EU regulation on trade enforcement give it the power to modify trade concessions against other countries.

“Trade retaliation could take the form of suspension of concessions, introduction of quantitative restrictions and exclusion from public procurement. Yet, it is debatable how far the EU can unilaterally determine the levels of trade retaliation," Mehta said.

However, Menta added that the objective of retaliation or trade sanctions in the WTO context are not intended to be punitive in nature. They only seek to secure compliance with a legal ruling. The EU’s regulation has the same conceptual basis.

Experts suggested that the recently set up EU-India Trade and Technology Council can serve as a forum for talks and any escalatory action at this stage will be ill-advised and must not be allowed to derail ongoing FTA negotiations.

Notably, India has already accorded duty-free treatment to two tariff item products, which was recognised by the WTO panel.

Attempts can be made to arrive at a mutually agreed solution on the tariff treatment of the remaining products within the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations, Mehta suggested.

Mint had earlier reported that the WTO’s panel’s report will have little impact on India’s ICT products as the EU’s share of total Indian imports of ICT products during the calendar year 2022 was 3.03%, estimated at $550 million.

Moreover, India has brought its duty rates to 0% with respect to two of the contested products, namely, headphones/earphones and electric convertors, since February 2022.