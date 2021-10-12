This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Economy >India may consider higher consumption tax and fewer rates
India may consider higher consumption tax and fewer rates
1 min read.05:22 AM ISTBloomberg
A panel on goods and services tax, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely meet in December to consider the overhaul from the current four-rate system, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India may look at increasing tax on some goods and services in a step toward moving to a simpler structure with fewer rates, according to people familiar with the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India may look at increasing tax on some goods and services in a step toward moving to a simpler structure with fewer rates, according to people familiar with the matter.
A panel on goods and services tax, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely meet in December to consider the overhaul from the current four-rate system, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
A panel on goods and services tax, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely meet in December to consider the overhaul from the current four-rate system, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
India currently taxes good and services produced in the country at 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, with some essentials such as food items attracting the lowest rate and sin and luxury goods ending up with the highest levy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two lowest rates could be raised by a percentage point each to 6% and 13%, respectively, the people said. While the rates would eventually be pared to three as part of a phased reduction plan, a group of state finance ministers is expected to submit proposals by the end of next month, they said.
A finance ministry spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comments.
The plan to raise GST rates comes at a time when key Indian states are heading for polls early next year, possibly making it an unpopular move in a nation only just recovering from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.