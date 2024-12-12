Economy
India may extend duty-free yellow pea imports by two months to keep prices of pulses under control
Summary
- An official notification to this effect is expected soon, as duty-free import of yellow peas is currently allowed until the end of December
New Delhi: The government is considering extending duty-free import of yellow peas for a few more months, possibly until February, to help lower prices and address shortages of tur (pigeon pea) and chana (gram), two people familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more