New Delhi: The government is considering extending duty-free import of yellow peas for a few more months, possibly until February, to help lower prices and address shortages of tur (pigeon pea) and chana (gram), two people familiar with the matter said.

An official notification to this effect is expected soon, as duty-free import of yellow peas is currently allowed until the end of December.

The proposed move comes against the backdrop of lower yield expectations for tur in some of the major tur-growing states and is a short-term measure to stabilize prices for essential pulses. This is particularly relevant as the harvest of tur— a kharif crop—begins in December and January.

“The extension will be for only a few months to keep the prices of pulses stable," the first person said.

According to the Agriculture Ministry's Rabi sowing data, the area covered by pulses has increased by 4.23%, reaching 12.06 million hectares (Mha) as of 6 December, compared to 11.57 Mha last year. This is expected to surpass the normal sown area of 14.04 Mha, driven by the high remunerative prices received by farmers last year.

The body representing pulses traders has criticized the government’s proposed move, arguing that it is against the interests of both farmers and traders. Traders' body claim such measures could disrupt market dynamics and negatively impact profitability for those involved in the pulses supply chain.

“When we have sufficient pulses available, and the arrival of the fresh crop will start by the end of this month, I don’t see any necessity to extend the import period," said Bimal Kothari, chairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA).

“Extending the duty-free import period for yellow peas would not align with India’s strained diplomatic relations with Canada. The farmers and traders of Canada will be the immediate beneficiaries of the proposed duty-free import of yellow peas," said Kothari.

Imports so far

India has imported over 2.2 million metric tonnes of yellow peas between December 2023 and September 2024 to boost the overall availability of pulses. India largely imports yellow peas from Canada and Russia.

“No doubt, the sowing of chana is set to exceed the normal sown area of 14.04 million hectares, but we must remain prepared to face any climatic challenges," said the second person.

As of 11 December, the prices were ₹159.58 per kg for tur (arhar), ₹114.8 per kg for moong dal, ₹94.48 per kg for chana, and ₹89.67 per kg for masur, consumer affairs ministry data showed.

The government is selling chana dal and chana whole from the price stabilization buffer at ₹70 per kg and ₹58 per kg, respectively, under Phase II of the Bharat Dal initiative. Additionally, the government is selling Bharat moong dal at ₹107 per kg, Bharat moong whole at ₹93 per kg, and Bharat masur dal at ₹89 per kg.

The duty-free import of yellow peas was initially allowed in December 2023 until March 2024, but the deadline was subsequently extended.

The duty on yellow peas was first implemented in November 2017 at 50%.

Despite being a significant producer of pulses, India's production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a rise in imports. The imports are also sourced from Myanmar, Australia and some African countries.

Pulses production in India has increased from 16.3 million tonnes in 2015-16 to 24.5 million tonnes in 2023-24, but demand has also risen to around 27 million tonnes.

