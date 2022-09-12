Morgan Stanley expects an announcement that India will be included in JPMorgan & Chase Co.’s emerging markets bond index as early as mid-September with the actual entry in the third quarter next year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees that announcement coming in the fourth quarter this year and inclusion in the second or third quarter in 2023. Both expect India’s weight at 10%, the maximum for a country in the index, and potential inflows of $30 billion from the move.