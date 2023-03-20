India may hit back at EU’s carbon tax1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:34 PM IST
India is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on European Union exports in response to the bloc’s proposed carbon tax that could disrupt over $8 billion worth of Indian metal exports to the EU, two government officials aware of the development said
