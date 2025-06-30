India's industrial production rises 1.2% in May

New Delhi: India’s industrial production rose 1.2% in May, provisional data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Monday showed.
In April, industrial production grew by 2.7% annually, a six-month low and lower than the 3% increase in March.
Experts had observed that India’s industrial growth has been subdued this year, with consumer demand significantly shaping the economic landscape.
On an annual basis, IIP growth stood at 4% in FY25, lower than the 5.9% pace in FY24.
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 0.7% annually in May, its slowest in nine months, provisional data released by the commerce ministry on 20 June showed.
India’s manufacturing activity dropped to a three-month low in May as growth in new orders and output softened, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global earlier in June.