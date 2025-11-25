India may impose steel import tariffs amid growing anti-dumping threat on domestic producers: Report

The Indian government is considering to impose an import tariff on some steel products in an effort to counter the move of cheaper imports being dumped in the Indian market, primarily from China, reported the news agency Reuters, citing a person aware of the development on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

“It (tariff) is under consideration,” the person aware of the development told the news agency.

As per the findings of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, in August 2025, India recommended a three-year import duty of 11% to 12% on certain steel product imports.

In April 2025, the Indian central government imposed a 12% temporary tariff for 200 days on all imports from foreign nations, which expired in November 2025. According to the agency report, the Ministry of Finance did not respond to the queries sent on the development.

Is India vulnerable? India, which is also the second-largest crude steel producer in the world, is facing anti-dumping threats of cheap steel product imports from China, which are posing a challenge to the domestic steelmakers.

The person aware of the development also told the news agency that the Chinese steel exports have made India “vulnerable” due to the lower prices of steel products available in the market.

India's overall finished steel imports from foreign nations dropped 34.1% YoY in the first seven months of the financial year ending 2025-26. South Korea, followed by China, Japan and Russia, are the biggest exporters of finished steel to India in the same period.