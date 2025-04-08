Economy
India races to buy time with US as tariff war flares
Summary
- India’s attempt to secure a suspension of reciprocal tariff measures comes in the backdrop of several such steps taken in the past by other trading partners to facilitate dialogue and finalize trade agreements.
New Delhi: As the global tariff war intensifies following US President Donald Trump’s tariff bombshell, India is preparing to increase both official and backchannel talks with Washington to protect its export interests.
