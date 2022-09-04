The report predicted that India will soon be the beneficiary as China slows down in terms of new investment intentions. "Global tech major Apple's recent decision to shift part production of its flagship iPhone 14 model for worldwide shipping from India bears testimony to such optimism! The move by Apple, the most recognisable face of tech-infused innovation in the last two centuries, that captures aspirations of an upwardly mobile population should open the floodgates for other major conglomerates to follow suit," the report added.

