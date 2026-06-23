Will Singapore remain India's export star even after Iran war ends?

The war in West Asia has reshaped India's trade geography, prompting businesses to reassess export destinations and shipping routes. Notable developments include the sharp rise in India's exports to Singapore and the decline in exports to the UAE.
The UAE remains India's gateway to markets across West Asia, Africa and Europe, benefiting from geographic proximity, a large Indian diaspora and lower transportation costs. Singapore, on the other hand, serves as a key hub for East and Southeast Asia.
Whether the current export surge, partly led by higher costs of energy products, endures will depend on the extent to which Singapore's structural advantages continue to shape trade flows once the current disruptions subside.
Shifting shores
India's merchandise exports to Singapore rose 124% year-on-year to $5.07 billion in April-May, recording the sharpest rise among all major destinations. The increase was partly driven by higher petroleum export values, supported by elevated crude oil prices. However, there are also signals of a greater volume increase.