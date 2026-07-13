India's merchandise exports up 15.5% in June; engineering goods, petroleum and electronics lead growth

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports rose in June, led by engineering goods, petroleum products and electronic goods. However, a much sharper increase in imports widened the merchandise trade deficit to $30.43 billion as against $19.10 billion a year ago. These exports rose 15.5% year-on-year to $40.41 billion, while imports climbed nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, according to provisional data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
In the services segment, exports rose to $33.03 billion in June from $32.11 billion a year earlier, while the imports increased to $17.92 billion from $15.90 billion.
The overall trade deficit, including services, was at $15.31 billion in June, compared with $2.89 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year.
Total exports, comprising merchandise and services, increased to $73.45 billion in June from $67.09 billion a year earlier. Total imports rose to $88.76 billion from $69.98 billion.
For the April-June quarter, engineering goods exports increased to $34.14 billion from $29.91 billion a year ago; petroleum product exports rose to $23.02 billion from $17.03 billion; while electronic goods exports were at $15.20 billion, up from $12.29 billion, the data showed.
On the import side, during the June quarter, overseas shipments of petroleum, crude and petroleum products rose to $60.62 billion from $41.35 billion; electronic goods increased to $38.46 billion from $26.75 billion, while electrical and non-electrical machinery imports were up at $16.68 billion from $14.66 billion, the ministry data showed.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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