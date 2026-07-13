India's merchandise exports up 15.5% in June; engineering goods, petroleum and electronics lead growth

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports rose in June, led by engineering goods, petroleum products and electronic goods. However, a much sharper increase in imports widened the merchandise trade deficit to $30.43 billion as against $19.10 billion a year ago. These exports rose 15.5% year-on-year to $40.41 billion, while imports climbed nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, according to provisional data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
In the services segment, exports rose to $33.03 billion in June from $32.11 billion a year earlier, while the imports increased to $17.92 billion from $15.90 billion.
The overall trade deficit, including services, was at $15.31 billion in June, compared with $2.89 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year.
Total exports, comprising merchandise and services, increased to $73.45 billion in June from $67.09 billion a year earlier. Total imports rose to $88.76 billion from $69.98 billion.
For the April-June quarter, engineering goods exports increased to $34.14 billion from $29.91 billion a year ago; petroleum product exports rose to $23.02 billion from $17.03 billion; while electronic goods exports were at $15.20 billion, up from $12.29 billion, the data showed.
On the import side, during the June quarter, overseas shipments of petroleum, crude and petroleum products rose to $60.62 billion from $41.35 billion; electronic goods increased to $38.46 billion from $26.75 billion, while electrical and non-electrical machinery imports were up at $16.68 billion from $14.66 billion, the ministry data showed.