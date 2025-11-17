India’s merchandise exports fall to $34.38 billion in October as trade deficit soars

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports fell to $34.38 billion in October, and the trade deficit soared as US tariffs took effect and gold imports surged.

The merchandise trade deficit widened to $41.68 billion in October, compared with $32.15 billion in September, according to the government's provisional estimates.

October marked the second full month of the US tariff hike taking effect. Exports to the US, India’s largest overseas market, slipped to $6.3 billion in October from $6.9 billion a year earlier, according to ministry of commerce & industry data released on Monday.

Merchandise exports in September stood at $36.38 billion. Imports climbed to $76.06 billion in October, compared with $68.53 billion a month earlier. A year ago, in October 2024, exports were $38.98 billion and imports $65.21 billion.

Gold imports tripled to $14.7 billion in October from $4.9 billion a year earlier.

Trump tariffs In late August, US President Donald Trump announced an extra 25% duty on Indian goods, reportedly linked to New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia, taking total levies to 50% from 27 August.