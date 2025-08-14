India’s merchandise trade deficit touches $27.35 billion in July

New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit touched $27.35 billion in July as exporters braced for Trump’s trade offensive with additional duties set to kick in on 27 August.
Merchandise exports were $37.24 billion in July, while imports reached $64.59 billion, provisional data from the commerce ministry showed on Thursday.
Indian exporters could be among the hardest hit if US President Donald Trump’s proposed additional 25% tariff hike on Indian goods take effect this month, unless a breakthrough is reached during the ongoing 21-day negotiation window.
About half of India’s exports to the US could be affected, especially from labour-intensive sectors like garments, leather, and gems and jewellery, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Exports to the US account for about 2% of India’s GDP.
Trump announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on imported goods from India on 31 July. On 6 August, the US President signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff for India’s “direct or indirect” purchase of crude oil from Russia.
“It is estimated that around 55% of the total value of India’s merchandise exports to the US is subject to this reciprocal tariff,” Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.