India’s merchandise trade deficit touches $27.35 billion in July

New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit touched $27.35 billion in July as exporters braced for Trump’s trade offensive with additional duties set to kick in on 27 August.

Merchandise exports were $37.24 billion in July, while imports reached $64.59 billion, provisional data from the commerce ministry showed on Thursday.

Indian exporters could be among the hardest hit if US President Donald Trump’s proposed additional 25% tariff hike on Indian goods take effect this month, unless a breakthrough is reached during the ongoing 21-day negotiation window.

About half of India’s exports to the US could be affected, especially from labour-intensive sectors like garments, leather, and gems and jewellery, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Exports to the US account for about 2% of India’s GDP.

Trump tariffs Trump announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on imported goods from India on 31 July. On 6 August, the US President signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff for India’s “direct or indirect” purchase of crude oil from Russia.

