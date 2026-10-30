India and Mexico have formally launched negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), seeking to improve market access for businesses amid higher import duties imposed by Mexico on goods from countries with which it does not have PTAs. The two countries signed the terms of reference on 28 October. Mint explains the proposed agreement, its significance and what happens next.
Mint Explainer | What does the proposed India-Mexico preferential trade agreement mean for Indian exporters?
SummaryA PTA could help Indian exporters improve their price competitiveness in the Mexican market through negotiated tariff concessions.
India and Mexico have formally launched negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), seeking to improve market access for businesses amid higher import duties imposed by Mexico on goods from countries with which it does not have PTAs. The two countries signed the terms of reference on 28 October. Mint explains the proposed agreement, its significance and what happens next.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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