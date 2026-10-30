Mint Explainer | What does the proposed India-Mexico preferential trade agreement mean for Indian exporters?

India and Mexico have formally launched negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), seeking to improve market access for businesses amid higher import duties imposed by Mexico on goods from countries with which it does not have PTAs. The two countries signed the terms of reference on 28 October. Mint explains the proposed agreement, its significance and what happens next.
India and Mexico have formally launched negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), seeking to improve market access for businesses amid higher import duties imposed by Mexico on goods from countries with which it does not have PTAs. The two countries signed the terms of reference on 28 October. Mint explains the proposed agreement, its significance and what happens next.
What is the India-Mexico preferential trade agreement?
The PTA is an arrangement under which two or more countries offer preferential tariff treatment to select products originating in their respective territories. It generally covers a narrower range of products than a comprehensive free trade agreement, which can involve wider liberalization across goods, services and investments.
India and Mexico signed the ToR on 28 October to formally launch negotiations for the proposed PTA. Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Mexico's undersecretary of foreign trade Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez Romano represented the two sides.
The move follows an understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during the G7 Summit in Canada in June 2025.
What will the negotiations cover?
The discussions will cover market access for goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade and trade remedies.
Mexico has also expressed interest in an early-harvest arrangement, which could allow both countries to reduce or eliminate duties on select non-sensitive products while negotiations on the broader agreement continue.
Why have the negotiations gained importance now?
Mexico introduced higher import duties on goods from countries with which it does not have PTAs, including India. Effective 1 January 2026, Mexico imposed tariffs ranging from 5% to 50% on more than 1,400 tariff lines including automobiles and auto components, textiles, footwear, plastics, steel, chemicals, aluminium, household appliances and engineering goods.
Mexico positioned the measures as part of a strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing, increasing local content in global value chains and supporting employment.
Indian automobile and auto component exporters are among those affected, with passenger vehicles facing particularly steep increases in duties. A PTA could help Indian exporters improve their price competitiveness in the Mexican market through negotiated tariff concessions.
What is the current state of India-Mexico trade?
Bilateral merchandise trade stood at $7.83 billion in FY26, compared with $8.62 billion in FY25. India exported goods worth $5.73 billion to Mexico and imported approximately $2.11 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of about $3.62 billion.
Automobiles and auto components constitute an important part of India's exports to Mexico. Other major export categories include pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering goods, textiles and base metals.
India's imports from Mexico are dominated by crude petroleum, alongside gold, electronics and chemicals.
Which Indian sectors stand to benefit from the agreement?
Automobiles and auto components are likely to be among the key sectors seeking improved market access. Pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering goods, electronics, textiles and medical devices could also benefit from preferential tariffs.
Lower duties could improve the competitiveness of Indian manufacturers against suppliers from countries that already enjoy preferential access to the Mexican market. The agreement could also create opportunities for greater cooperation in advanced manufacturing, energy, critical minerals and agri-food.
What is an early-harvest deal and how will it work?
An early-harvest deal is a limited, interim trade arrangement that reduces or eliminates import duties on a select list of products before concluding negotiations on a full trade agreement. It allows both countries to offer quicker tariff concessions on products considered less sensitive to domestic industries, without waiting for the PTA to be negotiated and finalized.
An early-harvest arrangement could offer some immediate relief to exporters facing applicable Mexican import duties, including the higher tariffs introduced in January. It would have a narrower product coverage and could be negotiated and implemented relatively quickly.
The broader PTA would involve negotiations on a wider range of products, rules of origin, customs procedures, trade facilitation and dispute settlement.
An early-harvest arrangement would allow both countries to start realizing some trade benefits while negotiations on the full PTA continue. The eventual scope of tariff concessions would depend on the products selected and the terms agreed by both sides.
Why is Mexico strategically important for Indian businesses?
Mexico's integration into North American manufacturing and supply chains through the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement makes it an important market for Indian companies seeking to expand their international presence. Preferential market access could help Indian manufacturers strengthen their presence in Mexico and explore opportunities in regional supply chains.
The proposed agreement also fits into India's broader effort to diversify export destinations and expand its economic engagement with Latin America. India is simultaneously pursuing trade discussions with countries and regional groupings such as Chile, Peru and Mercosur.