India’s milk output to grow 6% in FY27 despite weak monsoon risks

New Delhi: India’s milk production is expected to rise 6% to about 263 million tonnes (mt) this fiscal year (FY27) despite concerns over an emerging El Niño and forecasts of a sub-normal monsoon potentially hurting farm output and fodder availability, dairy experts said.
Higher milk output is expected on the back of an increase in livestock population, better breeding, veterinary care, and expansion of dairy infrastructure through the addition of nearly 75,000 new dairy cooperatives, they said.
"The production growth in FY27 will be driven by an increase in livestock population, deployment of technology and the expansion of dairy infrastructure through the addition of nearly 75,000 new dairy cooperatives," Meenesh Shah, chairman of both National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Mother Dairy, told Mint.