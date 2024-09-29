Economy
India drops to 6th among emerging market peers after ruling at 1st for months
SummaryIndia, which had been unbeatable in Mint’s emerging market league table since January, fell to sixth rank in August. What pulled India down so dramatically?
India dominated Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker holding the top rank for seven consecutive months, but fell to sixth position in August despite strong economic growth, robust manufacturing activity and moderating inflation.
