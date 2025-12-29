India plans ₹2,000-cr MSME tech upgrade to enhance exports, efficiency

“For small scale industries, it is a tough challenge to install emission control equipment, as most of them are expensive and unaffordable for their scale of operation. Even if they manage to install it, it becomes difficult for them to maintain it, leading to it being non-operative most of the time. Technology-based upgradation or standard is a far better approach towards controlling emissions from small scale industries,” said Parth Kumar, program manager, sustainable industrialization unit with the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).