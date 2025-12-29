NEW DELHI: India is likely to announce a ₹2,000-crore technology upgradation scheme for small businesses in the 2026-27 budget, aimed at boosting the adoption of energy-efficient machinery, two people aware of the development said.
India plans ₹2,000-cr MSME tech upgrade to enhance exports, efficiency
SummaryThe technology upgradation scheme, proposed by the Union ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises, and currently under discussion, will cover MSMEs with annual turnover of less than ₹50 crore, offering them a 20% capital subsidy.
