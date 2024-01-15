India mulls reforming credit terms for other countries, may link to projects

NEW DELHI : India is considering reforming the lines of credit (LoCs) it grants to other countries to improve its economic diplomacy, persons aware of the matter told Mint.

Proposed reforms include granting project-specific and fixed-period LoCs rather than generalized lines spanning several projects, the persons said, requesting anonymity.

These proposed reforms, which come after requests from the borrower nations, will help reduce the interest burden on these countries, one of the persons added.

So far, India has extended over 300 lines of credit to 65 countries with an estimated value of $30 billion.

At present, lines of credit have long maturity periods, with interest moratoriums lasting around five years.

However, the borrower nations may prefer project-specific lines of credit that will reduce their interest servicing burdens, the person cited above said.

The government is also considering revising Indian content requirements to improve the implementation of projects in Africa, it added.

Under the current Indian Development Assistance Scheme (IDEAS), Indian content requirements for LoCs stand at a minimum of 75%, with a possible relaxation of no more than 10% on a project-by-project basis.

In addition, these lines of credit could be tweaked to better account for price variations for project materials over time, while changes to project monitoring are also being considered.

The ministry of external affairs didn’t respond to emailed queries.

Indian LoCs are a key instrument in its economic diplomacy, with a specific focus on building closer ties with countries in its neighbourhood and Africa. Reforms to these instruments are important given the increased presence of China in regions New Delhi considers strategically important.

Indian unveiled the IDEAS scheme in 2015, making several changes to the way the government granted LoCs.

“The scheme includes provisions to provide better terms of credit, which will be attractive to many developing countries, who are now seeking alternative means of finance. Several changes have been made in the operational guidelines such as making a DPR, or Feasibility Study essential for project proposals, strengthening of monitoring system, pre-qualification of competent companies and requirement of regular reports by the borrowing governments," according to the department of economic affairs.

Several developing nations that avail Indian LoCs have been struggling financially since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted their ability to meet their debt obligations.

Mint had earlier reported that India had received offers from some African nations to help meet their development loan repayments in exchange for giving Indian companies access to lithium and cobalt mining operations.