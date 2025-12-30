Regulator PNGRB for regulating regasification fee, bringing natural gas under GST

Noting that the regulator is vested with power primarily to fix tariffs for natural gas pipelines, the report said: "However, other remaining major part of delivered cost of gas i.e. gas prices, regasification charges (including truck loading charges) are currently not in PNGRB’s regulatory oversight. There is a need for statutory provisions and administrative oversight over these functions across the gas value chain. Besides this there is another major component of cost i.e. taxation (VAT/GST on several components/custom duty, etc)."