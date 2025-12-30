New Delhi: In a bid to make natural gas cheaper and boost adoption, India’s gas regulator has proposed regulating the regasification charges for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also bringing the fuel under the goods and services tax (GST), citing low utilization and weak financial viability at most terminals.
Regulator PNGRB for regulating regasification fee, bringing natural gas under GST
SummaryThe proposal comes days after the regulator lowered the tariff slabs for gas transportation, thereby making compressed natural gas and city gas distribution prices cheaper.
New Delhi: In a bid to make natural gas cheaper and boost adoption, India’s gas regulator has proposed regulating the regasification charges for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also bringing the fuel under the goods and services tax (GST), citing low utilization and weak financial viability at most terminals.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More