India needs 8%-8.5% growth to create enough jobs: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
India’s economy is showing signs of steady growth but needs to expand at a pace of over 8% to create enough jobs for the world’s most populous nation, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.
India’s economy is showing signs of steady growth but needs to expand at a pace of over 8% to create enough jobs for the world’s most populous nation, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message