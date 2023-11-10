comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ Economy / India needs 8%-8.5% growth to create enough jobs: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Back Back

India needs 8%-8.5% growth to create enough jobs: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

 Bloomberg

India’s economy is showing signs of steady growth but needs to expand at a pace of over 8% to create enough jobs for the world’s most populous nation, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan (REUTERS)Premium
Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan (REUTERS)

India’s economy is showing signs of steady growth but needs to expand at a pace of over 8% to create enough jobs for the world’s most populous nation, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

“We should be going at 8%-8.5% given the needs of the population and the need for jobs," Rajan said via video link at an event in Beijing on Friday. Economic growth at 6%-6.5% is strong compared with other countries, “but relative to our need for jobs I think it’s still somewhat slow because we have a lot of young people who need to be employed."

While India’s expansion has outpaced that of other major economies, the country isn’t creating enough jobs for the millions of people joining the workforce every year. The overall unemployment rate climbed to 10.05% in October, the highest in more than two years, according to Mumbai-based researcher Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. 

HSBC estimates the nation will need to create 70 million new jobs over the next 10 years, and with growth of 7.5%, only two-thirds of the jobs problem will be solved. High joblessness is also a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks a third term in office in elections next year. Officials in his administration have been trying to tackle the problem and burnish their credentials by distributing job appointment letters as part of his promise to provide one million government jobs by the end of this year. 

Rajan said the nation needs to train its workforce to compete with other efficient manufacturing nations, including China and Vietnam. “India is trying to move up the value chain, and you’re seeing some signs of that happening," he said, citing output of iPhone parts. But he sees “a long distance to go, to actually manufacturing full cell phones" in India.

Rajan also made the following comments in the speech:

  • “As far as India’s growth goes, we are recovering from the pandemic and now finally we are seeing some steady growth"
  • Higher government spending on infrastructure, cleanup of balance sheets and demand from the upper middle class is driving growth
  • China has tremendous innovation in chip manufacturing and India is still very far behind
  • A soft landing for the US economy is very difficult - there’s a greater than 50% probability that the economy slows too much

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 10:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App