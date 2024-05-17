India needs greater sophistication in manufacturing, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union finance minister said India must increase manufacturing and its share in global value chains as the country figures at the top of investment destinations for US and European companies looking to reduce their dependence on China
NEW DELHI : India must increase manufacturing and its share in global value chains, taking the support of government's policies aimed at making the country self-reliant, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.