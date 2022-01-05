“India needs an overall investment of 100 lakh crore in 5 years to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy. This can be achieved through synergies between the government and the private sector. Increase in private investments in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, services sector etc. Infrastructure and power are the critical sectors, and good reforms and policies will give a strong boost. The ease of doing business has improved significantly. However, the need for consistent and transparent policies delivered through technology will help boost smaller businesses and the unorganised sector," said Rajnish Kumar.