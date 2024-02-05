India needs more SBI-sized banks, or three times larger: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: India needs more “SBI-size" banks to meet the growing needs of the economy and industry, particularly as the country aspires to grow to be the world’s third-largest economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Mint, the finance minister said the country needs to create an atmosphere so larger overseas banks can enter India, and more people in the country can get into banking.

"We need more SBI-sized banks in India. Maybe three times the size of SBI (State Bank of India). Because SBI is also not in the top 10 (globally)," the minister said.

The public sector State Bank of India is the country's largest lender with a market capitalisation of close to ₹5.8 trillion, an asset base of over ₹60 trillion, and a branch spread of about 22,500. SBI is present in 29 countries and has over 230 overseas offices and joint ventures operations.

Sitharaman said the government went about creating large banks in India in 2019 itself, when a decision to merge several public sector banks was taken to make them big.

In 2019, the Indian government decided to merge at least 10 public sector banks to create four large banks.

Accordingly, in 2020, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank to create the country's second-largest bank.

Canara Bank was merged with Syndicate Bank to become the fourth-largest lender, behind SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab and National Bank. A merger of Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank created the country’s fifth-largest public sector bank.

Also, Allahabad Bank was merged with Indian Bank to create the seventh-largest bank in India.

Following these consolidations, there are now seven large public sector banks and five smaller ones in India. There were as many as 27 public sector banks in the country in 2017.

"So we need large banks, no doubt. And we need to create an ecosystem where banks can function professionally. Larger banks can also come into this country. So yes, we need [big banks], there's no second thought," the finance minister said, indicating that more new banking licences may be on the anvil.

Experts suggest that for an economy the size of India, which is set to become the third-largest globally, at least a couple of big banks of global size and scale would be required to facilitate its growth.

At present, no Indian bank is in the top 50 list of global banks. In contrast, China has five banks in the list of 10 top global banks, including state-owned lenders.

Globally, JPMorgan Chase, headquartered in New York, is the largest bank with a market capitalization of close to $500 billion and $3.39 trillion in assets. Bank of America with a market cap around $ 270 billion is second largest bank. Beijing's ICBC Ltd is third on the list of the world's largest banks with a market cap of around $ 220 billion.

