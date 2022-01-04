2 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 10:28 PM ISTLivemint
India needs to accelerate economic growth to above 8% to achieve its target of becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2025, former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar said, news agency PTI reported
"If India wants to become a $5-trillion economy then obviously we can't be happy with a 5-6% GDP growth. We need to grow above 8%," Kumar said speaking at vitual event organised by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Meanwhile, Ratings agency ICRA has recenlty maintained its forecast of a 9% GDP expansion in FY22, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The ratings agency also expect the economy to maintain a similar 9% growth in FY23, while Wall Street Brokerage Bank of America expects India's GDP to grow at 8.2% in the next financial year, citing greater risks in the new year than the previous two years.
On the other hand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a GDP growth rate of 9.5% for the current financial year with inflation seen at 5.3%.
The economists in a report have projected an average retail inflation at 5.6% in FY23, saying higher consumer prices could turn out to be a key macro concern for all as global commodity prices remain high.
Indian economy has gained momentum during the July-September period, inching gradually back to normalcy as coronavirus related disruptions eased significantly in the aftermath of a devastating second wave.
GDP for the second quarter of the financial year grew by 8.4% from a year ago, one of the fastest rates among major economies, data released by the government showed on Tuesday.
After being hit by a devastating surge in virus cases stoked by Delta variant earlier this year, the situation in India has improved in recent months.