India needs sustained 8% growth to go past China as global economy driver: Barclays
Higher investment, especially in traditional sectors, should also have a positive impact on employment and household income, which is likely to be a key deliverable of the economic growth, Barclays stated.
In order to oust China as the global economic driver, India requires to grow at around 8 percent annually for a sustainable period, Barclays Plc suggested in a note issued on October 10. For growing at this speed, the country needs investment in areas such as mining, utilities, storage and transport, it said.