India needs to scale up domestic manufacturing and cut dependence on imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, highlighting its importance from the “national security perspective" amid a growing geo-political crisis.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’ Modi urged industry to look at manufacturing opportunities in the electric vehicles and semiconductors and work toward removing the import dependency.

“Aatmnirbharta is all the more important from the prism of national security… the budget has many significant provisions for Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Make in India," the Prime Minister told the webinar organized by the department of policy for industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The PM also asked the private sector to enhance spending on R&D and diversify and upgrade their product portfolio in order to make India a manufacturing powerhouse.

“Today, the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse…Make in India is the need of the hour in sectors such as electric vehicles and semi conductors," said the PM. He added that areas like steel and medical equipment also need to focus on domestic manufacturing.

Pointing to the burgeoning possibilities from opening up mining, coal and defence, he asked the industry to prepare a new strategy.

“You will have to maintain global standards and you will also have to compete globally," said Modi.

He added that possibilities for Make in India are infinite and “we should work with full strength to create a robust manufacturing base in India."

