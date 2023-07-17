India needs to grow at 7.6% a year for 25 years to be a developed nation: RBI bulletin2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The Reserve Bank Monday, in its monthly bulletin, said India's real GDP will needs to grow at 7.6% annually over the next 25 years to achieve the per capita income level to become a developed economy
