The Union government intends to roll out a revamped rural jobs guarantee scheme across the country from April next year, and states will be required to prepare their implementation plans within six months of the commencement of the proposed law.
Rural jobs guarantee revamp: More days of work, greater burden for states?
SummaryThe VB G RAM G Bill proposes a rural jobs guarantee of 125 days of employment, replacing MGNREGA. The bill requires states to prepare implementation plans and is facing criticism for shifting financial burdens to states while altering the demand-driven nature of the employment guarantee.
